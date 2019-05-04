Reds release Matt Kemp, demote Scott Schebler

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - The Reds released three-time all-star Matt Kemp and optioned Scott Schebler to Triple-A Louisville Saturday.
Kemp, who made the all-star game last season with the Dodgers, was acquired by the Reds in a trade this past off-season. Kemp posted a .200 batting average with one home run and five RBI in 20 games this season. Kemp has been out injured with a broken rib.
“We just didn’t see a great fit for (Kemp) here,” said manager David Bell. “He’s, obviously, had a great career and been a great player, but at this point the way our outfield is constructed, we just didn’t see a great fit.”
Schebler’s demotion to Louisville was the result of a .123 batting average in 30 games played this season. Schebler has hit two home runs and driven in sevens runs over that stretch.
LHP Cody Reed was recalled from Louisville to join the Reds.
