School paper wins battle with district, publishes article on student working in porn

STOCKTON, CA (KOVR/CNN) - Student journalists at Bear Creek High School published an article Friday about a fellow student who works in the porn industry.
In early April, the school district tried to stop it from happening.
In the end, district leaders agreed the article presents no legal issues. It profiles Caitlin Fink, who left home for good last New Year’s Eve.
Now, she pays her own rent, utilities and phone bill. She discovered the porn industry could help.
“Adult entertainers aren’t just objects. They are actual people. They have feelings. They have goals. They have motivation,” Fink explained.
Fink said she can make hundreds of dollars within a few hours.
“When people found out I was doing that, they assumed all these things about me and I was like, ‘Oh, no. That’s not true,’” Fink said.
That’s why she agreed to do an interview with The Bruin Voice. Once the district got wind of that, they demanded to preview the article.
When the student newspaper refused, a battle started that included threats of job loss and shutting down the article.
“I feel like the district sees it as a taboo thing that should be pushed underneath the rug. It’s really not a taboo topic. It’s just a topic that people don’t like to talk about because it makes them uncomfortable,” Fink stressed.
District leaders released a statement Friday saying they’re “pleased that the process we have been engaged in regarding the Bear Creek High School newspaper has resulted in an article that meets legal requirements.”
Fink has no plans to slow down and hopes to become a model. She said working in porn allows her to enjoy compliments about her looks.
“Even though I know what their intentions are, it’s still nice to know that they think that about me because I don’t believe it sometimes,” Fink said.