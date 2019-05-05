Bullitt East students help clean up after Derby

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The work that goes into the Kentucky Derby isn’t over after the last race. Dozens made their way back to Churchill Downs Sunday to sift through all that was left behind. More than 150,000 people went to the 145th running of the Kentucky Derby.
Bullitt East High school student Jacob Kaufman said what was left behind was nasty. Kaufman and another student, Connor Clemens, worked together to help clear the infield.
"We found turkey legs and we found a whole bottle of mustard,” Clemens said. “Nasty cigar butts. There’s been a whole bunch of cigar butts, the bag just smells like nicotine.”
The students joined the infield cleanup crew. They were picking up piles of garbage, to make some extra cash for their football team.
“I’m optimistic about finding cool treasures,” Clemen said. “Money hopefully."
Both were shocked to find clothes and chairs in good condition left behind. However, they were hoping to get lucky with other items along the way.
“There’s been some pretty cool stuff we’ve found,” Clemens said. “Hats, cups, I have a water bottle on me.”
It takes hours to make the green lawn visible again. However, the students say at least they’re dealing with the smells, soggy clothes and trash together.
"It’s just crazy seeing how many drunk people say 'I don’t need that,” said Clemens.
It took more than 100 volunteers just to clean the infield.
