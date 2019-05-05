Expert says Derby stewards did the right thing

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The ending to Kentucky Derby 145 will be debated for decades. Was it fair or foul? Billy Reed, one of the most well-known sports writers in the country and WAVE 3 News contributor weighed in Sunday morning.
Maximum Security became the first winner disqualified for interference in the Kentucky Derby, leading to an agonizing wait and an eventual stunning reversal that made 65-1 shot Country House the winner Saturday.
Country House finished second in the slop before an objection was raised, causing a lengthy delay while stewards repeatedly reviewed several angles of video footage before he was elevated into the winner’s circle.
Billy Reed says the stewards made the right decision.
"The people with Maximum Security might appeal to the racing commission," Reed said. "He (Maximum Security) really compromised the chances for at least three horses. I think the stewards for the first time ever, obviously, treated it the same way they would any other race. Just because this was the Kentucky Derby, they didn't treat it any differently. I think that's the right thing to do."
So, could there be a rematch in two weeks at the Preakness between Maximum Security and Country House? Reed says it's a possibility but, so is something else.
For more on Billy Reed’s opinion on Derby 145 click here.
Bill Mott, the trainer for Country House is also the trainer for Tacitus who came in third.
"If I were Billy Mott, I would let Tacitus be my Preakness horse and then come back in the Belmont with this horse (Country House)," Reed said. "Give him a little rest. It would be a Triple Crown like Wayne Lukas got one year. Remember, he won all three but, with two different horses."
That was in 1995, when Lukas won all three of the Classics with Thunder Gulch -- Kentucky Derby and Belmont Stakes-- and Timber Country in the Preakness, making him the first trainer to sweep the Triple Crown Classic races with two different horses in a season.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.