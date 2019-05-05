Officer injured in crash on Watterson Expressway

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - An LMPD officer was injured after they pulled over to assist with a wreck on the Watterson Expressway Saturday night.
Metrosafe confirms, the call came in around 10:30 p.m. of a wreck involving to passenger vehicles on the Watterson westbound near Cane Run Road.
An officer arrived on scene shortly to help, when their cruiser was hit by another passing car.
The officer involved was taken to the hospital, his injuries were not considered serious.
