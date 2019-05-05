President of St. Xavier High School passes away after battle with cancer

Perry Sangalli is the presdient of St. X in Louisville. (Source: St. X)
May 5, 2019 at 7:00 PM EDT - Updated May 5 at 7:02 PM

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The President of St. Xavier High School has passed away after a battle with colorectal cancer just over a week after announcing his diagnosis.

Dr. Perry E. Sangalli informed the school community of his health status in late April. He served as President since 2001.

The school made the following announcement on Sunday afternoon:

“It is with heavy, yet grateful, hearts that we share the news of Dr. Perry E. Sangalli’s passing. Having served as President since 2001, Dr. Sangalli demonstrated that one may be both a visionary and a pragmatist; a leader and a servant; proud and modest; fair and forgiving. We are broken-hearted for our loss, but grateful for the time that God granted us with our colleague and friend. We ask that you join us in prayer for God’s grace for Dr. Sangalli, his father Eugene, brothers, Jamie and Bob, other family, and the entire St. X community. Arrangements to celebrate his life are underway and will be announced when complete.”
Dr. Sangalli planned to take a leave of absence while dealing with his health issues and requested prayers from the community.

As stated in the school’s release, arrangements for his celebration of life are pending.

