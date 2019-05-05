President of St. Xavier High School passes away after battle with cancer

“It is with heavy, yet grateful, hearts that we share the news of Dr. Perry E. Sangalli’s passing. Having served as President since 2001, Dr. Sangalli demonstrated that one may be both a visionary and a pragmatist; a leader and a servant; proud and modest; fair and forgiving. We are broken-hearted for our loss, but grateful for the time that God granted us with our colleague and friend. We ask that you join us in prayer for God’s grace for Dr. Sangalli, his father Eugene, brothers, Jamie and Bob, other family, and the entire St. X community. Arrangements to celebrate his life are underway and will be announced when complete.”

