President of St. Xavier High School passes away after battle with cancer

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The President of St. Xavier High School has passed away after a battle with colorectal cancer just over a week after announcing his diagnosis.
Dr. Perry E. Sangalli informed the school community of his health status in late April. He served as President since 2001.
The school made the following announcement on Sunday afternoon:
Dr. Sangalli planned to take a leave of absence while dealing with his health issues and requested prayers from the community.
As stated in the school’s release, arrangements for his celebration of life are pending.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.