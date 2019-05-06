Attorneys for alleged Marshall County shooter file for change of venue

MARSHALL COUNTY, KY (WAVE) - The legal team for accused Marshall County High School shooter Gabe Parker has filed a petition for change of venue “in order to ensure the seating of an unbiased jury."
The petition was filed in the Marshall Circuit Court offices on Monday.
Parker is facing two counts of murder and 14 counts of first degree assault after he allegedly opened fire in Marshall County High School on January 23, 2018. 15-year-old Bailey Holt and Preston Cope were killed in the shooting.
His attorneys say the charges “generated a great deal of publicity in local, regional, and national news”, denying him the ability to have a fair trial in Marshall County or the surrounding area.
Another point in the petition says “Marshall County has a single high school, which means that the majority of jurors either attended the school or have a relative with a close relationship with the school.”
The petition included dozens of pages of social media posts about Parker and/or the Marshall County High School shooting.
Parker’s legal team also referenced the NRA’s rally in adjacent Calloway County as “generating additional negative publicity.”
The attorneys want the trial moved out of Marshall County or the adjacent counties.
