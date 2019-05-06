Bond raised for father charged with murder for punching newborn son after losing video game

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A judge raised the bond for a father charged with murdering his child after police said he punched his one-month-old son in the head out of frustration over losing a video game.
Anthony Trice was in court Monday morning facing charges of murder and criminal abuse first degree of a child. His bond was raised to $1,000,000 full cash.
His son was initially listed in serious condition but later succumbed to his injuries, according to LMPD.
According to an arrest slip, Anthony Trice was home alone watching the child when he was playing video games. Trice started losing the game and became frustrated, throwing the controller and the punching his son in the head.
After punching the infant, police said Trice picked him up to try to quiet him and while carrying him into the kitchen, dropped the child.
Later, Trice made his son a bottle, set him upright and left him unattended to go to the bathroom. When he came back, he noticed the baby was in distress and called 911.
The boy was taken to Norton Children's Hospital where he later died.
The child’s grandmother set up a GoFundMe account saying the child’s name is De’Anthony Trice. The GoFundMe says that none of the family saw this coming and the they need help for funeral costs. A picture of the De’Anthony Trice shows him connected to several breathing tubes in the hospital.
Ironically, child safety advocates released a new video on Monday that they hope will save lives in situations just like this one. This video created by Prevent Child Abuse of Kentucky will be distributed to every birthing center in Kentucky, which means it has the potential of being viewed by more than 50,000 parents each year, in more than 100 hospitals. The video educates caregivers about safe sleep practices and pediatric head trauma.
“I think it’s a much bigger problem than you might realize,” Dr. Kelly Duak from Norton Children’s Child Abuse Task Force said in the video. “I saw a statistic that an infant in the state of Kentucky is 70-times more likely to die from an abusive head trauma than they are from a motor vehicle accident.”
The video shares a personal story of a mother who opened up about her son who suffered pediatric abusive head trauma at the hands of a caregiver when he was an infant.
"We want to make sure that we understand that in a blink of an eye, we have the opportunity to impact a child's life and with prevention and awareness we can stop tragedies from happening," Jill Seyfred from Prevent Child Abuse Kentucky said.
