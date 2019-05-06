Clark County man arrested on charges of voter fraud

CHARLESTOWN, IN (WAVE) - Indiana State Police arrested a Clark County man on charges of voter fraud.
ISP says they began the investigation into John David Croucher, 60, in mid-April.
Police say in November, Croucher went to the Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV) in Sellersburg, Indiana and changed his legal address from Bethany Road, in Charlestown, to Park Street in Charlestown. The Park Street address is a coin-operated laundromat owned by Croucher.
While at the BMV, Croucher also registered to vote under the Park Street address which resides within the city limits of Charlestown. Croucher’s Bethany Road address does not lie within city limits and is therefore not eligible for voting in Charlestown municipal elections.
Police say on April 10, Croucher went to the Clark County Courthouse and used his newly gained driver’s license, which had the Park Street address, to obtain an absentee ballot. Police say Croucher participated in early voting in the Charlestown municipal election.
Croucher is now charged with perjury, Ineligible Voter -Voting or offering to Vote, and Voting Outside Precinct Residence.
He’s locked up in the Clark County Jail.
