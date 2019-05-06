1 dead in crash in Louisville’s California neighborhood

By Sarah Jackson | May 6, 2019 at 6:10 AM EDT - Updated May 6 at 7:46 AM

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – One person died following a crash in Louisville’s California neighborhood.

The crash was reported at the intersection of Garland Avenue and Dr. WJ Hodge Street around 1:50 a.m. Monday, according to Louisville Metro Police Department spokesman Dwight Mitchell.

Mitchell said a Lincoln Town Car was driving eastbound when the driver lost control and hit a utility pole. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The name of the victim has not been released.

The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating the crash.

