1 dead in crash in Louisville’s California neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – One person died following a crash in Louisville’s California neighborhood.
The crash was reported at the intersection of Garland Avenue and Dr. WJ Hodge Street around 1:50 a.m. Monday, according to Louisville Metro Police Department spokesman Dwight Mitchell.
Mitchell said a Lincoln Town Car was driving eastbound when the driver lost control and hit a utility pole. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
The name of the victim has not been released.
The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating the crash.
