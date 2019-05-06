FBI offering new reward in 2016 Louisville homicide

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The FBI’s Louisville Field Office is offering a new reward to assist LMPD in identifying the suspect who shot and killed a mother in front of her son almost three-years-ago to the day.
On May 8, 2016, Angelina Pressley, her 8-year-old son, and another passenger were on their way home from a Derby party. They pulled into a parking lot in the 4900 block of Creek Pointe Terrace in Okolona, and were stopped by an unknown African American male with a handgun.
According to police, Angelina ran and man chased her. Police say when he caught her, he hit her with the pistol and then shot her twice. Pressely died from her injuries.
The suspect got into a gold, tan, or silver vehicle similar to a Pontiac Grand Prix.
The FBI is now offering a reward of $10,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the suspect.
The suspect is described as having a lighter tone brown skin, possibly 6′1″ or 6′2″, and weighing approximately 220 pounds. He wore a white tank top t-shirt and orange cargo shorts.
If you recognize the man or his clothing, call the FBI at (502) 263-6000.
