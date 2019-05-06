FORECAST: Warm and dry to start the workweek

Dense Fog Advisory: Adair County until 10 AM EDT
Another sunny day is expected with highs near 80.
Tonight, temperatures fall into the 50s under partly cloudy skies.
A front lingers to the north Tuesday as highs return to the upper 70s and low 80s.
A few scattered showers and storms drift into southern Indiana late Tuesday. More scattered storms are expected in southern Indiana on Wednesday as the warm weather continues.
A front driving through the region Thursday brings more widespread showers and thunderstorms; the strength of these storms must be closely monitored.
The week ends drier and cooler with highs near 70.
TODAY: Patchy AM fog; Mostly sunny; Warm; HIGH: 80°
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy; LOW: 60°
TUESDAY: Partly Sunny; Spotty Showers North; Warm; HIGH: 82°
