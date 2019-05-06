FORECAST: Warm and dry to start the workweek

FORECAST: Warm and dry to start the workweek
By Tawana Andrew | May 6, 2019 at 5:43 AM EDT - Updated May 6 at 5:43 AM

ALERTS

Dense Fog Advisory: Adair County until 10 AM EDT

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Some areas of patchy fog have formed overnight; these will clear around mid-morning.

Another sunny day is expected with highs near 80.

Tonight, temperatures fall into the 50s under partly cloudy skies.

A front lingers to the north Tuesday as highs return to the upper 70s and low 80s.

A few scattered showers and storms drift into southern Indiana late Tuesday. More scattered storms are expected in southern Indiana on Wednesday as the warm weather continues.

A front driving through the region Thursday brings more widespread showers and thunderstorms; the strength of these storms must be closely monitored.

The week ends drier and cooler with highs near 70.

FORECAST

TODAY: Patchy AM fog; Mostly sunny; Warm; HIGH: 80°

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy; LOW: 60°

TUESDAY: Partly Sunny; Spotty Showers North; Warm; HIGH: 82°

Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.