Friend of two Clark County judges shot last week says both are improving

JEFFERSONVILLE, IN (WAVE) - Both Clark County judges shot in Indianapolis last week remain in the hospital but both are slowly starting recover.
Larry Wilder, an attorney and friend of both Judge Andrew Adams and Bradley Jacobs said both are still in serious condition but that they’re improving. Wilder said both have been talking and have even been able to walk around.
"And Brad has a little bit longer road, I think without question to travel than Drew in Indianapolis for the recovery,” Wilder said. “Drew is hopeful that he may be back home here with us in his recovery program here in Clark County within the next couple of days.”
Wilder said he’s been able to talk with Adams and Jacobs about their health and finding their new path forward.
"We had a great conversation just about family and about recovery, about the future and about when they get back on the bench, which is where they're going to be. They'll be back on the bench, the question is, is it two months, three months, or whatever," Wilder said.
Indianapolis Police recently released a video showing the White Castle where the two judges were shot. The video shows two men getting out of a blue SUV. Police said both are suspects.
Wilder said he's not spoken to Jacobs or Adams about what they were doing before the shooting or what happened in that parking lot. He said right now, it doesn't matter.
"My two friends, our two judges were shot. And they fought for their lives and they’re getting better,” Wilder said. “But until they’re home with us, that’s not what’s important. What’s important is their recovery.”
Temporary judges have been filling in for Judge Jacobs and Judge Adams in Clark County Circuit Court. The Indiana Supreme Court will appoint senior judges to fill in on a more permanent basis until they have both recovered.
Both families have expressed their gratitude about the high level of care for Adams and Jacobs while in hospitals in Indianapolis, Wilder said. They believe it’s greatly helped to improve their condition so far.
Adams and Jacobs both have three school-age children. Getting emotional at times, Wilder said the families are doing their best, spending as much time together as they can.
"And they’ve all had the chance to be with their father and they’re there,” Wilder said. “They know their fathers and they know it’s going to be okay.”
