High school booster club treasurer appears in court for theft case

SHEPHERDSVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A woman accused of stealing more than $10,000 From a high school sports booster program in Bullitt County made her first appearance in court Monday.
Cathy Bowman is facing charges of theft by unlawful taking after Kentucky State Police began investigating missing funds from an account that services most of the athletic teams at Bullitt Central High School.
Bowman was the treasurer of the Bullitt Central High School Athletic Boosters.
At least one team at the school began noticing their checks were not clearing back in August.
Police can’t confirm a dollar amount, but believe it is at least $20,000. Bowman is out of jail after posting a $2,500 bond. She’ll be back in court June 10 at 1 p.m. for a pretrial conference.
Her trial is scheduled for July 9 at 9 a.m.
