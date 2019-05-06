IBM Watson Imaging AI makes world debut at HMH

ELIZABETHTOWN, KY (WAVE) - Hardin Memorial Health radiologists became the world’s first to “go live” with IBM Watson Imaging Patient Synopsis – one of the newest, most advanced tools available for medical imaging professionals.
Watson combines artificial intelligence (AI) and analytical software to answer questions.
“In healthcare alone, there are countless applications for this technology. We are thrilled HMH could be the first to put Watson to use in medical imaging,” Anne Le Grand, IBM Watson Health’s General Manager for Imaging said. “Patient Synopsis provides a summary view of the patient, by analyzing and extracting relevant insights from the patient records, so radiologists can uncover underlying issues.”
HMH Chief of Radiology Stewart Couch, M.D. said Patient Synopsis is invaluable.
“The average electronic health record contains volumes of unstructured data which makes it challenging to find what might be relevant for a diagnosis,” said Couch. “This amazing application is expected to provide deep insight and analysis at an exponentially faster speed.”
IBM technology is unique in applying a radiologist-trained AI to decipher the content of unstructured data buried in records and surface it in seconds to inform radiologists.
HMH was selected as a test location and an early adopter of Patient Synopsis.
The technology is named for IBM’s founder, Thomas J. Watson.
