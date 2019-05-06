Kentucky Derby gear flies off shelves following historic run

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - If you didn’t grab Kentucky Derby gear right after the race, you may have a tough time tracking some down - especially for Maximum Security and Country House.
Most people are just trying to grab their little piece of history on race that has quickly been penned into the books.
That’s why crowds picked through the half off sales the day after Derby.
We found bargain hunters sifting through t-shirts and sweatshirts, digging for koozies, socks and water bottles - all 50 percent off on Sunday.
But what do Game Winner, Plus Que Parfait, Roadster and Improbable all have in common? They’re not Maximum Security or Country House.
When we stopped by, the Fanatics sale only had two Country House pins and one shirt to put out and they were instantly snatched up.
It’s the second Derby for employee George Craig who said they weren’t just selling out of the favorites.
“Everyone wanted seat cushions and ponchos because of the weather and sunglasses,” Craig said. “When the sun came out they were buying all the shot glasses. anything 145. It was more crazy this year than last year.”
Crazy like the Finish Line - gift shop that is. They were packed on one of their busiest days of the year.
But you won’t find any gear for the winner here yet. You’ll have to wait a week. But maybe a picture will hold you over.
“People have tickets that Maximum Security actually won,” Brenda Evangelou with Gallery of Champions said. “So they’re going to buy the Country House photo and put the winning ticket in the Country House photo.”
Like Judith Green from Baltimore.
“I wanted to commemorate the once and a lifetime opportunity,” Green said. “I really like the photograph it captures what we saw.”
Taking a piece of this unprecedented action home for display.
