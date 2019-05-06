LMPD makes multiple arrests in Derby weekend human trafficking sting

LMPD makes multiple arrests in Derby weekend human trafficking sting
Mohith Akula, Ronnie R. Johnson, Deontae Montez James are three of four men arrested by Louisville Metro police during a Derby weekend human trafficking crackdown. (Source: LMDC)
By Charles Gazaway | May 6, 2019 at 12:15 PM EDT - Updated May 6 at 2:26 PM
Mohith Akula was arrested in a Derby weekend human trafficking sting. (Source: LMDC)
Mohith Akula was arrested in a Derby weekend human trafficking sting. (Source: LMDC)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - An undercover operation by Louisville Metro police resulted in at least four arrests over Derby weekend of men charged with promoting human trafficking.

Arrest reports for three of the suspects - Mohith Akula, 27, of Santa Clara, California; Jackson Jones, 54, of Radcliff, Kentucky and Ronnie R. Johnson, 34, of Clarksville, Indiana - responded to an online ad and contacted an undercover officer who was posing as a minor.

Ronnie R. Johnson was arrested in a Derby weekend human trafficking sting. (Source: LMDC)
Ronnie R. Johnson was arrested in a Derby weekend human trafficking sting. (Source: LMDC)

Each man arranged to engage in sex acts with a 15-year-old girl in exchange for money or drugs. They were arrested after arriving at the meet site, a motel in eastern Louisville Metro.

Deontae Montez James was arrested in a Derby weekend human trafficking sting. (Source: LMDC)
Deontae Montez James was arrested in a Derby weekend human trafficking sting. (Source: LMDC)

The arrest report of a fourth suspect, Deontae Montez James, 27, of Shelbyville, was not immediately available.

In addition to promoting human trafficking, all four suspects are charged with using electronic communications to procure a minor for sex. James is charged with possession of marijuana.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.