LMPD makes multiple arrests in Derby weekend human trafficking sting

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - An undercover operation by Louisville Metro police resulted in at least four arrests over Derby weekend of men charged with promoting human trafficking.
Arrest reports for three of the suspects - Mohith Akula, 27, of Santa Clara, California; Jackson Jones, 54, of Radcliff, Kentucky and Ronnie R. Johnson, 34, of Clarksville, Indiana - responded to an online ad and contacted an undercover officer who was posing as a minor.
Each man arranged to engage in sex acts with a 15-year-old girl in exchange for money or drugs. They were arrested after arriving at the meet site, a motel in eastern Louisville Metro.
The arrest report of a fourth suspect, Deontae Montez James, 27, of Shelbyville, was not immediately available.
In addition to promoting human trafficking, all four suspects are charged with using electronic communications to procure a minor for sex. James is charged with possession of marijuana.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.