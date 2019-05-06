Man busted with 5 pounds of pot wearing ‘Thank You For Pot Smoking’ shirt

CRAVEN COUNTY, NC (WITN/Gray News) - An Eastern Carolina man is under a $1 million bond after deputies found 5 pounds of marijuana in his home.
Bradley Adams, 29, was wearing a “Thank You For Pot Smoking” T-shirt when his mug shot was taken by Craven County Sheriff’s Office deputies on Thursday, May 2.
Deputies say they went to his home after getting calls about a man with a rifle. While investigating an assault call, deputies saw drug paraphernalia in the home and got a search warrant.
During the search, they found not only the 5 pounds of pot, but also edible marijuana food, along with cocaine, ecstasy, and LSD.
Adams is facing numerous felony drug trafficking charges and deputies say more charges are pending.
Copyright 2019 WITN via Gray Television, Inc. All rights reserved.