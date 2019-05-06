Man charged with murder after stabbing victim crashes vehicle

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A man has been charged with murder after a stabbing victim crashed in in the Algonquin neighborhood.
Shively Police Department Lt. Col. Josh Myers said Justice Smith, 21, had taken a woman to a house in the 1700 block of Marlow Road in Shively around 10:30 a.m. on May 3 to get clothing and personal belongings from Isiah Nelson, 19, who lived there.
While they were at the home, Myers said Nelson got angry and physically assaulted the woman, then stabbed Smith, who was waiting down the street, in the neck.
Smith victim got into his vehicle and drove off. He crashed shortly after, around 10:40 a.m., on Dixie Highway at Algonquin Parkway. At least four vehicles were involved in the crash.
Myers said Smith was able to make it out of the vehicle after the crash but collapsed. Police believe the accident happened because he was incapacitated due to blood loss.
The woman who was assaulted on Marlow Road was taken to an area hospital where she was treated and released.
Nelson was located in Jeffersonville, Indiana and taken into custody around 4 a.m. on May 4.
Myers said Smith and Nelson both have a child in common with the woman.
Nelson was booked into the Clark County Jail and charged with murder, wanton endangerment and assault. He is awaiting extradition to Louisville.
