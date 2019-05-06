Maximum Security Owner to Appeal Disqualification

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - According to a tweet by The Daily Racing Form, Gary West, the owner of Maximum Security, wants to appeal the stewards' decision to disquality his horse in the Kentucky Derby, but based on state regulations, he may have to take it to federal court.
Maximum Security crossed the finish line first in the 145th running of the Kentucky Derby, but after a review that took over 20 minutes, the horse was disqualified after replays showed him crossing into the path of War of Will. After Maximum Security was disqualified, the garland of roses was given to the second horse to cross the finish line, Country House. The win was the first in the Kentucky Derby win for hall of fame trainer, Bill Mott.
Country House had a relaxing Sunday morning walking shed row in his barn. Mott says he’s happy for Country House’s owners and they shouldn’t feel bad for winning. “I feel terrible that I have to apologize for winning. I really feel terrible for the connections, for the owners, and I hate to sit there and apologize. Saying something as foolish as I’m sorry I won, because I don’t want to give them the wrong impression that I’m unhappy about winning, because I’m not,” says Mott.
