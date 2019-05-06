Maximum Security’s owners appeal Derby ruling with state racing commission

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Maximum Security’s owners on Monday filed an appeal with the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission following Saturday’s unprecedented disqualification of their Kentucky Derby-winning horse.
Maximum Security cleared the finish line ahead of his 18 rivals, but two jockeys claimed foul against his jockey, Luis Saez, for allegedly bothering multiple horses near the top of the stretch as the pack headed for home.
One of those jockeys, Flavien Prat, was aboard Country House, which was named the winner after a tense, 22-minute inquiry immediately following the race.
Monday, owners Gary and Mary West filed the appeal through Lexington-based attorney Barry Stilz.
“The stewards’ acts in reviewing the 145th running of the Kentucky Derby were arbitrary and capricious, and did not comply with applicable administrative regulations,” the appeal read. “Their determination to disqualify Maximum Security is not supported by substantial evidence.”
The appeal also requested that “all related purse monies be withheld and placed in escrow pending final determination of the matter.”
The Wests also requested a hearing with the KHRC, as well as “copies of all views considered by the Stewards in connection with their decision to qualify Maximum Security; recordings of all statements made by jockeys, trainers, and others that were obtained and considered by the Stewards in reaching that determination, the Stewards’ notes concerning and the recording of their nearly 22 minutes of deliberations,” among other items.
The Wests said Monday in an interview on NBC’s TODAY show that they won’t run Maximum Security in the Preakness on May 18.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.