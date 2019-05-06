Ramiro’s Cantina searching for ‘dine and dash’ customers

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Ramiro’s Cantina in St. Matthews is searching for two customers who “dined and dashed” on Monday.
The restaurant told WAVE 3 News that the incident happened at lunch rush, around 1 p.m.
They say the suspects used a prepaid debit card, which had a zero balance. The restaurant said the suspects even left the card.
According to their meal ticket, one customer ordered a margarita and taco salad. The other customer had two margaritas and a lunch special.
Anyone who knows the suspects are asked to have them come back to the restaurant and pay their $30 bill.
