Ramiro’s Cantina searching for ‘dine and dash’ customers
The two suspects are accused of dining and dashing at Ramiro's Cantina in St. Matthews.
By Makayla Ballman | May 6, 2019 at 4:51 PM EDT - Updated May 6 at 4:51 PM

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Ramiro’s Cantina in St. Matthews is searching for two customers who “dined and dashed” on Monday.

The restaurant told WAVE 3 News that the incident happened at lunch rush, around 1 p.m.

They say the suspects used a prepaid debit card, which had a zero balance. The restaurant said the suspects even left the card.

According to their meal ticket, one customer ordered a margarita and taco salad. The other customer had two margaritas and a lunch special.

Anyone who knows the suspects are asked to have them come back to the restaurant and pay their $30 bill.

