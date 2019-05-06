Report: Louisville is the hottest growing hotel market in the US

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A new report says Louisville is the fastest growing hotel market in the country.
The report, released by CBRE Research, showed Louisville had the largest year-over-year hotel demand increase in the first quarter of 2019 at 11.4%, while demand nationally only grew 2.4% in the same quarter, slightly below last year.
According to the new report, Louisville’s hotel market is quickly absorbing the 1,000 rooms added to downtown over the last year, anchored by the Omni Hotel and the recent AC NuLu, Home2Suites Nulu and Homewood Suites Downtown - making a strong case for developers looking to build more hotels. Louisville outpaced Austin and Nashville producing significant occupancy increases, even with the room supply increase.
CBRE Hotels Americas Research specializes in analyzing and reporting on both the historical and future performance of the lodging industry. They measured the growth performance of the top 60 major markets in the first quarter of this year, showing Louisville took the top growth spot outranking Nashville, Austin and Raleigh-Durham as well as major markets including New York City, Seattle, San Francisco and Denver. According to CBRE Hotel’s report, the top 10 cities currently experiencing growth are all considered secondary and tertiary (non-coastal) markets – not top tier markets.
To access the CBRE Research 2019 first quarter report, click here. The 2018 Cvent Top 50 US Meeting Destinations ranking can be found here.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.