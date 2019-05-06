Report: Louisville is the hottest growing hotel market in the US

CBRE Hotels Americas Research specializes in analyzing and reporting on both the historical and future performance of the lodging industry. They measured the growth performance of the top 60 major markets in the first quarter of this year, showing Louisville took the top growth spot outranking Nashville, Austin and Raleigh-Durham as well as major markets including New York City, Seattle, San Francisco and Denver. According to CBRE Hotel’s report, the top 10 cities currently experiencing growth are all considered secondary and tertiary (non-coastal) markets – not top tier markets.