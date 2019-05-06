Sentencing delayed for former officer involved in LMPD Explorer sex assault case

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The former Louisville Metro Police officer at the center of the youth Explorer Program sexual assault case was supposed to be sentenced in U-S District Court Monday.
Instead, Judge David Hale continued the sentencing to another date.
Brandon Wood is facing a prison sentence after he tried to engage with a minor in sexual activity while Wood was a counselor at the LMPD Explorers Program during a camp held in Bullitt County.
Wood's attorney says until the sentence is complete, there's not much he can say.
"Obviously we'll get to a point where we get to a resolution of the case, but at this point, that's all I got," said attorney Steve Schroering.
Wood is expected to back in court May 28. The defense has 10-days to file supplemental motions for sentencing.
Schroering could not comment on what kind of motions that might include.
The attempted enticement charge carries a mandatory minimum of 10 years’ imprisonment, a maximum fine of $250,000.00, followed by no less than 5 years and could be up to a life term of Supervised Release.
