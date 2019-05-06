UofL expects large spring semester graduating class

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The University of Louisville’s spring 2019 graduating class will be one of the university’s largest in decades with over 3,200 students expected to complete their degree this semester.
Of those graduates, about 2,100 will take part in commencement, which is set for May 11 at the KFC Yum! Center. Due to the large number of graduates, there will be two ceremonies.
- 10 a.m. - College of Arts and Sciences, Kent School of Social Work, School of Dentistry, Graduate School, Brandeis School of Law, School of Medicine, School of Nursing, Graduate School.
- 2 p.m. - College of Business, College of Education and Human Development, J.B. Speed School of Engineering, School of Music
The Graduate School will host a doctoral hooding and graduation ceremony at 3 p.m. Friday, May 10. That ceremony will be on the Belknap Campus, Student Activities Center Ballroom, Room W215.
At the university’s main commencement, UofL President Neeli Bendapudi will preside at both ceremonies. Student speakers will be Alex Hicks-Chambers at the 10 a.m. ceremony and Sarah Taheri at the 2 p.m. ceremony.
Students and their guests should enter the center through the entrance on Main Street between Second and Third streets and allow extra time to go through security. All bags will be checked and should not be larger than 14 inches by14 inches. Balloons are prohibited.
