Court documents give details in Indianapolis shootings of Clark Co. judges

INDIANAPOLIS, IN (WAVE) - Indianapolis police have made two arrests in the shooting of two Southern Indiana judges.
The shooting happened early on May 1 in the parking lot of a downtown Indianapolis White Castle. The judges were shot after an argument.
The victims, Andrew Adams and Bradley Jacobs, both Clark Circuit Court judges, were in the capitol city for an educational conference.
The suspects have been identified as Alfredo Vazquez, 23, and Brandon Kaiser, 41. Online records show both were booked into the Marion County (IN) Jail on May 5.
Kaiser is being held on felony charges of attempted murder, aggravated battery and battery, along with a misdemeanor charge of carrying a handgun without a license. Vazquez is charged with assisting a criminal.
A probable cause affidavit says detectives discovered Vazquez and Kaiser had been at a downtown bar when they were kicked out between 2:30 a.m. and 3 a.m. Surveillance video from the bar showed the two men wearing the same clothing as the two men in the White Castle surveillance video.
During a May 4 stakeout of Kaiser’s home, he was seen going out to a vehicle in the driveway, retrieving something and going back into the house. When police knocked, Kaiser didn’t answer the door and ignored PA announcements to come outside. SWAT unit officers found Kaiser in the home and took him into custody. When officers found Vazquez he was driving the blue Ford SUV seen in the video.
When search warrants were served at the neighboring homes of Vazquez and Kaiser, detectives recovered a 9mm semi automatic handgun under a mattress with a loaded magazine. Police had recovered 9mm shells at the shooting scene.
During questioning, Vazquez told detectives he was fighting one of the men, identified by video as Jacobs, and had stopped his assault because he hit and beat the man too much and felt he had had enough, according to the affidavit.
Surveillance video shows Kaiser pulling a gun from his waistband and shooting Andrews in the stomach before walking over to Jacobs and shooting him in the chest. Vazquez and Kaiser then got into the SUV and sped off.
Vazquez and Kaiser are scheduled to make their initial court appearances Wednesday morning.
