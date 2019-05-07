Exclusive: Mother of baby allegedly killed by father angry at losing video game shares her sorrow

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A mother is in shock after her newborn son was allegedly killed by his father because he was angry over losing a video game.
Ronisha Tunstill said she never imagined Friday would have been the last time she would see her son, De’Anthony Trice. Her son was only one month old and was her only child.
She said she gave birth to her son on her birthday this year. Now, the family is planning funeral arrangements.
“All I wanted was a baby, a son,” Tunstill said. “Now, he’s gone and never coming back.”
His father, Anthony Trice, faces charges of murder and criminal abuse.
The mother told WAVE 3 News there were no signs Anthony Trice was not fit to watch his son. She said he watched him often.
"He was a good baby, a spoiled baby," Tunstill said.
On the day he was injured, Tunstill said she needed to run some errands and left De’Anthony with his father. Then she got a text from him.
“I got a text saying, ‘Come to the hospital now.’ and I’m calling like, ‘Is my baby okay? Is my baby okay?’” Tunstill said. “He was like, ‘Yeah, he choked on some milk.’ So, I’m thinking he’s OK because he’s choking on some milk.”
Tunstill said she knew something was horribly wrong when police were at the hospital. A doctor told her her son had three fractures to his skull and a brain bleed.
The infant died on Sunday.
Anthony Trice told police he was alone watching his son and playing video games when he started losing the game, became angry and punched his son in the head. The father said he picked the baby up to try to quiet him and while carrying him into the kitchen, dropped him. Later, police say Anthony Trice made his son a bottle, set him upright and left him unattended. He told police when he came back into the room, he noticed his baby was in distress and called 911.
Tunstill believes if Anthony Trice would have called 911 sooner, maybe her son would be alive. She said he’s called her before for help and she wishes he would have on Friday.
“He watched the baby and if he do get frustrated man, he would say, ‘Bae come home,’ get frustrated, I come,” Tunstill said. “But, he didn’t do that this time and I wonder why.”
The thought the baby may be dead over a video game is what troubles Tunstill and her grandmother.
“Floored, it was unreal,” Alvena Smith, Tunstill’s grandmother, said. “There is no excuse. No excuse for hitting a baby, I don’t care what. His life was literally taken away by his dad.”
Tunstill said she was able to donate her son’s organs and she hopes someone else can live on through him.
De’Anthony’s funeral will be Monday, May 13 at 11 a.m. at New Zion Baptist Church in Louisville.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.