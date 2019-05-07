Exclusive: Mother of baby allegedly killed by father angry at losing video game shares her sorrow

Anthony Trice told police he was alone watching his son and playing video games when he started losing the game, became angry and punched his son in the head. The father said he picked the baby up to try to quiet him and while carrying him into the kitchen, dropped him. Later, police say Anthony Trice made his son a bottle, set him upright and left him unattended. He told police when he came back into the room, he noticed his baby was in distress and called 911.