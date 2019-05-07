Family, friends gather to remember 21-year-old who crashed his car after stabbing

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Justice Smith had a stab wound when he tried to drive himself to the hospital on Oaks Day, but he didn’t make it. He crashed his car on Algonquin and Dixie Highway.
Smith was the victim of what police are calling a “jilted lovers domestic” case and friends and family are in disbelief.
“I’m filled with anger,” Andre Smith Jr., Justice’s brother, said. “I’m lost. I’m extremely lost.”
It’s hard to grasp the death of a loved one, especially when it was so unexpected. Andre Smith said memories of his younger brother help him fight the tears.
“Everything I wanted to do, he wanted to do, too,” Andre Smith said.
Andre Smith is two years older than Justice and calls him his baby brother.
He said their bond was inseparable. Andre Smith said his brother died because he believed in keeping peace between family.
“My brother always wanted to stay close to his loved ones,” Andre Smith said. “That goes for baby mamas and baby daddies. That drama -- just leave it alone.”
Justice Smith drove his child’s mother to the home of 19-year-old Isiah Nelson. Nelson also has a child with the woman. In a rage, police said Nelson stabbed Justice.
Justice Smith tried to drive himself to the hospital, but crashed where his friends and family gathered to mourn him on Monday night. They organized a vigil, where tears were shed in memory of Justice.
“You can look around and tell that’s not comforting anyone,” Andre Richards, Justice’s friend, said.
Nelson was arrested, but Richards said it doesn’t bring Justice back.
Andre Smith said his brother had plans for college. Now he leaves behind family who is heartbroken by this senseless act.
“My brother is forever going to be here with everybody,” Andre Smith said. “No matter what, I will forever love him.”
Nelson was booked into the Clark County Jail and charged with murder, wanton endangerment and assault and will be extradited to Louisville.
