FORECAST: Warm and sunny with few showers

- THURSDAY/THURSDAY NIGHT: Gusty thunderstorms; Alert Day possible in future updates
A nearby front will keep a few spotty showers in our forecast for the afternoon and evening but most will stay dry with quite a bit of sunshine.
Tonight, temperatures fall into the upper 50s and low 60s under partly cloudy skies.
With a warm front to our north tomorrow, highs soar into the mid to upper 80s. A few spotty showers may pop up but once again, most locations will be dry.
An approaching cold front brings widespread showers and storms Thursday some of which may be strong to severe. Heavy rain, strong winds, and lightning are threats with the strongest storms.
The cold front moves through early Friday, drying us out as cooler air rolls in. Highs Friday only max out near 70°.
Mother's Day weekend features rain chances with highs in the 60s and 70s.
TODAY: Mostly sunny; Warm; Spotty showers & thunderstorms, especially north (20%) HIGH: 85°
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy; LOW: 62°
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny; Warm; Isolated showers & thunderstorms (20%); HIGH: 87°
