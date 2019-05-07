FORECAST: Wednesday will be the warmest of the season so far

- THURSDAY/THURSDAY NIGHT: Gusty thunderstorms/flash flooding; Alert Day possible in future updates
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A few clouds are expected this evening, but any rain will hold to the north.
Temperatures stay warm through the evening hours – in the 70s.
A bit of fog is possible overnight with lows dipping into the 60s. Sunshine and southerly winds on Wednesday will combine to bring us our warmest reading of the season, so far. Highs expected in the mid to upper 80s across the region will be only a few degrees from record territory.
Wednesday holds a chance for an isolated downpour, but the main storm threat arrives on Thursday. With the cold front approaching, clouds will increase into the early hours Thursday, and rain is possible by mid to late morning.
Timing will be key in helping to stabilize our atmosphere; earlier rains will not allow for any sun to provide the needed energy for severe storms. Periods of showers and thunderstorms look possible, with only a very small risk for isolated severe wind/hail potential and flash flooding.
As the front passes early Friday, the rain chances will ease by mid to late morning. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will remain possible through our Mother’s Day weekend – a bit more likely Sunday.
FORECAST
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy; mild. LOW: 62°
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and warm; isolated downpour (10%). HIGH: 87° RECORD: 91° set in 1993
THURSDAY Cloudy, periods of showers & thunderstorms; a few strong storms possible. HIGH: 80°
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.