Humana employee pleads guilty to federal fraud charges

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Humana employee pleaded guilty to fraud charges related to an employee wellness program, and could be headed to federal prison.
Nitin More pleaded guilty to using Amazon gift cards to buy thousands of dollars in merchandise.
The former employee did not steal cash, but gift cards intended for the employee wellness program. More than 5 million people, both inside and outside of Humana, participated in the Go365 program.
More oversaw the team managing the web component of Go365. Participants could win gift cards for achieving fitness and health goals. With a total of $2,250,000 of Amazon gift card codes in the system, it’s a huge responsibility.
In September, Humana received a fraud alert from Amazon, and later learned that More created a code to redeem about $300,000 worth of gift cards codes.
More spent $12,000 on personal items. His attorney, Leland Hulbert, said they were modest, with the largest purchase being a car topper.
Hulbert said More was apologetic from the beginning, even going as far as showing the company how to fix the loophole to prevent future fraud.
More’s charges include two counts of wire fraud and one count of possession of 15 or more unauthorized access devices. He will be sentenced in August and could face just a few months, or as much as 50 years in prison.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.