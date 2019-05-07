7 injured in Colorado school shooting, 2 suspects in custody

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. (AP/Gray News) - A shooting at a suburban Denver middle school injured seven people Tuesday, and two suspects were in custody, authorities said.
Douglas County Undersheriff Holly Nicholson-Kluth says there is a possible eighth injury and doesn’t believe there are any other shooters, but tactical teams were still searching room by room. She did not know if there were fatalities or other details about the victims or the extent of their injuries.
The shooting began at about 1:53 p.m. in the middle school of the STEM Academy School. School staff alerted police. There is not a school resource officers assigned to the school, however, the school is located near a police station.
“Quite a few shots were fired,” Nicholson-Kluth said.
Nicholson-Kluth said police and deputies got there almost immediately and heard shots as they arrived. The school is near a sheriff’s department substation.
She also said that many kids self-evacuated. Others are being reunited with parents at a nearby recreation center.
Two hospitals are reporting to local media they have victims, but have not said how many.
STEM School Highlands Ranch is a public charter school with more than 1,850 students in kindergarten through 12th grades - with an elementary, middle and high school.
This shooting comes a couple of weeks after the 20th anniversary of when teenage gunmen attacked Columbine High School killed 12 classmates and a teacher. The Columbine perpetrators took their own lives during the attack.
Columbine High School is 7 miles away from STEM Academy.
