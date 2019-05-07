Man charged with attacking woman at Shively motel

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A man has been arrested for sexually and physically assaulting a woman at a Shively motel.
Joel A. Wilson, 58, of Louisville, is charged with rape, sodomy and terroristic threatening.
Around 3:45 a.m. Monday, Shively police were called to Louisville Manor Motel at 4600 Dixie Highway after a woman approached the clerk saying she had been raped. The alleged victim told officers the man who assaulted her was the man standing outside the office, pointing out Wilson to them.
The victim said she met Wilson at Wayside Christian Mission on E. Jefferson St. where he was employed as a security guard. The victim said she left there with Wilson on Sunday, May 5 and they went to Green Light Lounge, an adult entertainment club on 7th Street Road in the Shively area.
The victim said she had also taken some meth that day.
The pair ended up at Louisville Manor after a friend of Wilson's drove them there, according to the victim. She said Wilson got them a room.
Once in the room, the victim said Wilson locked the door and sexually assaulted her several times. She also said Wilson tried to gouge her eyes out, choke her and made threats to kill her.
Wilson was being held at Louisville Metro Corrections and is scheduled for arraignment today.
