Police arrest suspect in NKY after multi-state highway chase

FLORENCE, KY. (FOX19) - A suspect is in custody in northern Kentucky after a multi-state highway chase early Tuesday.
Nathanael Druggan, 23, of Lexington is held on charges of fleeing, wanton endangerment of a police officer, reckless driving and speeding, according to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office.
He is accused of leading authorities in Kentucky and Indiana on a pursuit that lasted about two hours. It spanned along both north and southbound Interstate 75 and I-71/75 and on west and eastbound I-74 and the Western Hills Viaduct, they said.
Deputies in Scott County, Kentucky said they first encountered Druggan about 1:15 a.m.
They saw his vehicle swerve to miss a deputy’s cruiser and then ignore attempts to pull it over, they said.
He fled from them north along northbound I-71/75 across the Ohio River to northbound I-75 to the Harrison Avenue exit, according to Cincinnati police.
The driver then headed to westbound I-74, where he got off, turned around and returned on eastbound I-74 to southbound I-75, dispatchers said.
He kept driving across the Brent Spence Bridge to southbound I-71/75, where the chase came to an end in Florence near the Burlington exit about 3:30 a.m., Boone County dispatchers said.
A FOX19 NOW news crew observed a handcuffed man down on the ground on the side of the road.
No one was injured during the incident.
