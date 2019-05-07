Robbery of Louisville store caught on camera

Hope everyone enjoyed Derby Week. Time to get back at it fans! The LMPD Robbery Unit is requesting your help identifying this suspect depicted in the surveillance video. (Pics in the comment section and at the end of the video) On May 2nd, 2019, around 11:45 am, the suspect entered the Key Market, located at 9409 Smyrna Pkwy. The suspect approached an employee, brandished a handgun, and demanded/received business currency. We need the community’s assistance identifying this suspect. Hit up the LMPD anonymous Tip Line at 502-574-LMPD (5673). #LMPD #TippinAintSnitchin #574_LMPD #YouCantHide Suspect Info: White male / 5’8”-5’10” / 150-180lbs / 18-25 years old / Medium build