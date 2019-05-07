Robbery of Louisville store caught on camera

Police shared video showing an armed robbery at a south Louisville store in hopes of finding the suspect. (Source: LMPD)
By Laurel Mallory | May 6, 2019 at 11:30 PM EDT - Updated May 6 at 11:30 PM

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville police hope images captured by a surveillance camera during an armed robbery will help them track down the suspect.

The robbery happened Thursday afternoon at Key Market on Smyrna Parkway in south Louisville.

Police say the suspect held an employee at gunpoint and demanded money.

The Louisville Metro Police Department shared a video on its Facebook page showing a man pointing a gun at the clerk until he gets the cash and walks away. Police describe the suspect as a white man who is 18 to 25 years old, standing 5′8″ to 5′10″ and weighing 150 to 180 pounds.

On May 2nd, 2019, around 11:45 am, the suspect entered the Key Market, located at 9409 Smyrna Pkwy. The suspect approached an employee, brandished a handgun, and demanded/received business currency.

Investigators have not said how much money the thief stole.

Anyone who recognizes the man should call LMPD’s anonymous tipline at 502-574-LMPD (5673).

