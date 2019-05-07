StormTALK! Tuesday Edition

Another good dose of summer warmth the next couple of days. Any rain chance looks isolated and mainly for southern Indiana.
Rest of today--- downpours may form west but they should face as they get closer to I-65. The clouds from them may move overhead later. Still expecting 80s.
Wednesday--- after some river/valley fog, it looks mainly sunny and summer-like. If we had a drier ground, we would flirt with the record high of 91°. However, we are quite green right now so that should limit us into the 85-88 degree zone. Still warm. In fact the heat island will be in full force Wednesday night with the city staying in the 70s all night long.
Thursday-- cold front slowly approaches. It looks slow enough that multiple rounds of thunderstorms will develop...fade....re-develop, throughout the day and evening. This is looking more tame on severe t-storm side of things but more threatening in terms of heavy rain/flash flooding and intense lightning. If we get some gaps in these rain bands to gain some sun breaks/heating...then yes, the low-end severe threat will kick in.
Friday--- cold front still slowly leaving us in the morning. This will keep the rain chance in through at least midday with a drier setup in the afternoon.
The weekend is more iffy. We have a front get close to us as well as a southern wave that will try to track northward into our area. The timing of these features is still varying on the data coming in. I will say there is a growing them to slow things down to shift the rain chance more into Sunday than Saturday. This setup certainly needs more time in the oven.
The video will cover this all in detail.
