Suspects arrested in Indianapolis shooting of Clark Co. judges

INDIANAPOLIS, IN (WAVE) - Indianapolis police have made two arrests in the shooting of two Southern Indiana judges.
The shooting happened early on May 1 in the parking lot of a downtown Indianapolis White Castle. The judges were shot after an argument.
The suspects have been identified as Alfredo Vazquez, 23, and Brandon Kaiser, 41. Online records show both were booked into the Marion County (IN) Jail on May 5.
Kaiser is being held on felony charges of attempted murder, aggravated battery and battery, along with a misdemeanor charge of carrying a handgun without a license. Vazquez is charged with assisting a criminal.
The victims, Andrew Adams and Bradley Jacobs, both Clark Circuit Court judges, were in the capitol city for an educational conference.
Vazquez and Kaiser are scheduled to make their initial court appearances Wednesday morning.
