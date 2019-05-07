Tyler Park breaks ground on renovations

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer called Tyler Park a gem as city officials and neighborhood leaders broke ground on renovations there Tuesday. Neighbors said they’re excited to see that gem get a little polish.
“We’re going to have tough budgets,” said Fischer, “so we can’t take projects like this for granted.”
Fischer’s newest budget proposal includes money to fix some growing problems at Tyler Park.
“We have some issues that need addressing,” Kristen Millwood, of the Tyler Park Neighborhood Association, said. “We have drainage issues. We have accessibility issues.”
With help from the Olmsted Parks Conservancy, the renovations will repair some of the park’s oldest features, like the century-old bridge, but it will also add some new ones like a restroom building, a natural-area playground, picnic tables and added parking spaces.
“Cherokee Park, Iroquois, Shawnee, Seneca; those feel like everyone’s park, which is great and we need those spaces,” said Olmsted Parks Conservancy Director Layla George. “But Tyler Park feels like my park.”
In an attempt to fix accessibility issues, new plans would add a wheelchair ramp to connect the east and west ends of the park.
“It’d be a great thing for this community,” Sean Allen said.
Allen works Dreams With Wings, a non-profit group aimed at helping people with intellectual and physical disabilities get out and take part in activities.
As the park is now, one of the adults he works with, Bart, can’t access the east side of the park when he’s out for daily exercise -- unless he was removed from his wheelchair.
“(That’s) not safe for him,” Allen said. “And it can also be dangerous for the workers as well trying to get that to happen.”
Allen said this could open up a whole new opportunity for the people he works with.
