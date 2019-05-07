UK grad injured in fall from NYC building

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A University of Kentucky graduate is recovering after falling from the roof of a five-story building in New York City.
Reilly Hamilton, 22, fell Saturday night as she was taking pictures on the roof with friends. Someone living in the building says it sounded like Hamilton hit an air conditioning unit before landing in the garbage area.
Hamilton suffered a fractured pelvis and some broken bones.
Hamilton graduated from UK in 2018 with a degree in communication, according to her social media page.
