Verbal arguments scheduled for this month in ongoing TopGolf case

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - You've probably heard someone ask one of these questions lately:
“What’s going on with Topgolf? Are they coming or not?”
As Oxmoor Center property is ready to go, the case heads back to court this month. Over the last couple of months, each side has been filing motions and briefs. Next, Jefferson Circuit Court Judge Ann Bailey Smith will hear verbal arguments about lighting, and how the application process went down.
“You know, I think it is the most asked question: When will Topgolf be open?” Oxmoor Center General Manager Kendall Merrick said. “To me, it just represents the ongoing and overwhelming support we’ve had within the community for this project.”
If Topgolf gets the green light soon, it will build inside the footprint of the old Sears. First, two sticking points will be argued in court.
“We feel very optimistic,” Merrick said.
So do neighbors fighting the entertainment complex.
“I think we’ve got a real good shot on both cases,” said the neighbors’ attorney, Steve Porter. Porter added that he believes the law is clear when it comes to TopGolf’s application.
“They were not registered with the Commonwealth of Kentucky, the Secretary of State, like they’re supposed to, to do business in Kentucky,” Porter said.
Top Golf will argue even if there was an issue with the application, it would not impair the planning commission or Metro Council from its consideration, and its approval that’s already been given.
Next: The lighting issue.
“To allow 56,000 lumen spotlights when the code says you can’t have any more than 1,800 lumens is just too much,” Porter said.
TopGolf contends its lighting plan, unlike others, is specific to Louisville and will dramatically reduce the mall’s current output.
Oxmoor Center said it will change the light poles from 50 feet to around 30 feet.
“Lighting will be changed from what it is currently to an LED,” Merrick said. “The other thing that’s been great is we are able to direct the lighting.”
Merrick also said new technology will point the lights down, not out.
Verbal arguments are scheduled for May 23. Depending on what the judge finds, the losing side could take it to the court of appeals.
If the legal case goes in TopGolf’s favor, the project, which will include three restaurants around it and hire some 500 people, will take about 18 months to complete.
