WAVE 3 News Guest Editorial: National Salvation Army Week

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Next week, we will celebrate the 66th annual National Salvation Army Week, designated by President Dwight Eisenhower to remind Americans to give freely of themselves and serve the needs of others who are less fortunate.
Thousands of children across the city are preparing for the end of the school year and unfortunately for many children, it will also mean a time of food insecurity and summer learning loss. The Salvation Army is ready to combat that! We want to be there to provide daily meals and snacks to combat food insecurity. With your help, our goal is to provide a Summer Day Camp Program and a week at overnight camp for up to 250 area children.
The Salvation Army’s Camp Paradise Valley is located on scenic Dale Hollow Lake. The Red Shield Summer Day Camps will be hosted for seven weeks at Community Centers in South Louisville and in Portland. With one in four children living in poverty, neighborhood streets can become a place where gangs and violence seem “normal.”
Neglected or unsupervised youth are more likely to become involved in delinquent behavior. Unfortunately, for children in financially strained families, traditional summer programs are simply too expensive. The Salvation Army Summer Camp programs allow at-risk children to reap the positive benefits of camp without the hefty price tag - all in a safe and nurturing environment.
Camp has a positive impact on children’s physical health, but also allows them to make new friends and learn new skills needed to prepare them for their next school year. You can ensure that local at-risk youth do not have to spend their summer time hungry, unsupervised or influenced by the effects of violence in some of our distressed neighborhoods.
Please join us in honor of National Salvation Army Week. Make a donation and level the playing field for low-income kids by providing funds to support positive summer experiences and help children make summer camp memories that will last a lifetime.
Please give at www.SalvationArmyLouisville.org. Thank you and God Bless
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.