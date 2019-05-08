Behind the Forecast: The Kentucky Derby vs. Kentucky weather

So how do you take care of one of the longest stretches of track in horse racing while dealing with the wild Kentucky weather? Crews harrow, roll, seal, grade and even water the track depending on ongoing weather conditions. A chain harrow is pulled behind a tractor, breaking up the dirt and helping to create a more even surface. Then the track is watered depending on the existing moisture content and sealed and smoothed with a float. A float is a sheet of metal or wood with weights that is dragged over a race track to help with water drainage and smoothing and compacting the surface of a race track.