Bond for murder suspect increased to $1 million

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The man accused of stabbing another man on Oaks Day appeared before a Louisville judge on Wednesday.
Isaiah Nelson, 19, is accused of stabbing Justice Smith, 21. Smith got away and was on the way to the hospital when he crashed his car on Algonquin and Dixie Highway. He died from his injuries.
Smith was the victim of what police are calling a “jilted lovers domestic” case.
In court on Wednesday, Nelson’s bond was raised from $100,000 to $1,000,000 full cash.
He’s due in court on May 17.
