Cincinnati based company plans to buy Lordstown GM plant, Trump says in tweet

CINCINNATI, OH (AP/FOX19) - General Motors plans to sell its shuttered factory in Lordstown, Ohio, to a company that builds electric trucks.
President Donald Trump announced the deal with a company named Workhorse on Twitter Wednesday morning. He also wrote that GM plans to spend $700 million at three locations in Ohio and create 450 additional jobs. He wrote that he got the news in a conversation with GM CEO Mary Barra.
GM spokesman Dan Flores said the company is not disputing anything in Trump’s tweets. “However at this point in time we are not providing any additional details,” he said, adding that more would be released later Wednesday.
Ohio Republican Sen. Rob Portman said in a tweet that he’s optimistic about the news and that he has worked with Workhorse and looks forward to further developments.
Ohio Republican Party Chairman Jane Timken said this will be an economic win for the state.
"Today, President Trump announced that GM will be selling their Lordstown Plant to Workhorse where they will be building Electric Trucks. Additionally, G.M. is going to invest an extra $700 million in Ohio which will create 450 jobs.
We applaud President Trump, Senator Portman, and Governor Mike DeWine’s steadfast leadership on this issue. This is a huge economic win for the state. While Democrats are busy talking about socialist policies like government run healthcare or the Green New Deal that would kill jobs, our Republican leaders are committed to ensuring that everyday Ohioans are better off," Timken said in a statement.
The United Auto Workers Union however is not on board with the sale, according to a statement released by UAW Vice President Terry Dittes.
"In response to General Motors’ announcement today, the UAW’s position is unequivocal: General Motors should assign a product to the Lordstown facility and continue operating it.
A federal lawsuit filed by the UAW over the closing of the Lordstown, Baltimore and Warren facilities is still pending, and the UAW will continue its effort to protect the contractual rights of its members at these locations.
The parties regularly discuss product placement issues during National Negotiations which will begin in July of this year. We will monitor this situation as it develops to determine what course of action will most benefit UAW-represented workers at General Motors," said Dittes.
Workhorse is based in Cincinnati and makes commercial electric trucks and vans. Company officials could not be immediately reached on Wednesday.
“This potential agreement creates a positive outcome for all parties involved and will help solidify the leadership of Workhorse’s role in the EV community,” Workhorse CEO Duane Hughes said in a news release.
Workhorse founder Steve Burns spoke about the first possible vehicle build.
“The first vehicle we would plan to build if we were to purchase the Lordstown Complex would be a commercial electric pickup, blending Workhorse’s technology with Lordstown’s manufacturing expertise," he said.
The announcement came just after GM and the Canadian auto workers union reached a deal to save 300 jobs at an Ontario factory that is slated to close by the end of this year.
But the remainder of the 2,600 workers at the plant in Oshawa, near Toronto, are still scheduled to be laid off.
John Seewer contributed to this report from Toledo, Ohio.
