Crown Castle employees spend workday at Shelby Park

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Crown Castle employees spent the day Wednesday outside, working at Shelby Park.
It was all part of the company’s third annual Connected by Good community service initiative and the National Day of Service.
Crown Castle identified 22 parks in 21 of the company’s largest markets and more than 1,800 employees spent the day planting, building, painting and improving public spaces.
At Shelby Park, the nearly 20 employees laid mulch and planted trees.
“It’s a beautiful day," Jean Namonywa of Crown Castle said. "It’s not too warm... the employees get to be outside and contribute to the community so it’s beneficial for them too.”
Hundreds of employees from all over the United States participated in the community service initiative.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.