Det. Deidre Mengedoht added to LMPD memorial monument in Jefferson Square Park

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Ahead of National Police Memorial Week, the River City Fraternal Order of Police hosted their annual service to honor local heroes.
This year, Louisville Metro Police Detective Deidre Mengedoht’s name was added to the memorial monument at Jefferson Square Park. Det. Mengedoht was killed while conducting a traffic stop on I-64 on Christmas Eve.
This was the 17th service from the River City FOP Lodge, the first of which happened in 1992.
Wednesday’s service was well-attended, which is something Mengedoht’s family said she would appreciate.
“It means a lot to me,” Det. Mengedoht’s grandfather Gill Stotts said. “It would mean a lot to her if she was knowing what was going on. Her little heart would just be melting.”
River City FOP President Nicolai Jilek said Mengedoht’s legacy will live on.
“By all accounts, Deidre’s legacy is and will be a bright one,” Jilek said. “One full of hope and selfless desire to care for others.”
Det. Mengedoht’s name was the second etched into the monument in downtown Louisville in as many years.
Her name, along with Ben Bertram, the Charlestown, IN police officer killed in December 2018, will appear on the National Memorial in Washington D.C. Last month, a 5-K was organized in Charlestown with the goal of raising enough funds to send his family and the entire police department to D.C. for the ceremony.
