FORECAST: Taste of summer warmth before rain returns

- THURSDAY/THURSDAY NIGHT: Gusty thunderstorms/flash flooding; Alert Day possible in future updates
As temperatures fall into the 60s tonight, a line of showers and thunderstorms will race towards the area.
The scattered storms arrive early Thursday morning as our next cold front gets closer. Another round of storms pushes through Thursday afternoon with more scattered storms expected late Thursday into early Friday.
Temperatures struggle to reach 70° Friday through Sunday.
More rain is expected late Saturday into Sunday before high pressure takes over for the start of the next work week.
TODAY: Mostly sunny; Warm; Isolated downpour (10%); HIGH: 88° RECORD: 91° set in 1993
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy; Rain late; LOW: 70°
THURSDAY: Periods of showers & thunderstorms (80%); A few strong storms possible; HIGH: 78°
