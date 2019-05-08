FORECAST: Taste of summer warmth before rain returns

By Tawana Andrew | May 8, 2019 at 5:22 AM EDT - Updated May 8 at 5:22 AM

ALERTS

  • THURSDAY/THURSDAY NIGHT: Gusty thunderstorms/flash flooding; Alert Day possible in future updates

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Today will feel much like summer with sunshine and highs in the mid to upper 80s.

As temperatures fall into the 60s tonight, a line of showers and thunderstorms will race towards the area.

The scattered storms arrive early Thursday morning as our next cold front gets closer. Another round of storms pushes through Thursday afternoon with more scattered storms expected late Thursday into early Friday.

Temperatures struggle to reach 70° Friday through Sunday.

More rain is expected late Saturday into Sunday before high pressure takes over for the start of the next work week.

FORECAST

TODAY: Mostly sunny; Warm; Isolated downpour (10%); HIGH: 88° RECORD: 91° set in 1993

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy; Rain late; LOW: 70°

THURSDAY: Periods of showers & thunderstorms (80%); A few strong storms possible; HIGH: 78°

