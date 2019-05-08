FORECAST: Thursday’s storms to bring cooler temperatures

- THURSDAY (5/9/19)
- THURSDAY: Gusty thunderstorms possible midday and again in the evening
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - We experienced the warmest day of the season, so far, today with highs in the mid to upper 80s.
Look for partly to mostly cloudy skies this evening and overnight. This will keep temperatures in the lower 70s in the city with lows in the 60s for the suburbs.
We’ll be watching the radar overnight into early Thursday as a cluster of decaying showers and thunderstorms approaches from the west before sunrise. As midday approaches with any preceding sunshine thunderstorms will re-intensify with strong storms possible in the afternoon/evening.
The Storm Prediction Center has placed much of the area in a Slight Risk for severe weather – consequently an Alert Day has been declared. The main threats will be gusty wind, hail and heavy rain. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue through the Mother’s Day weekend with a slightly higher chance on Sunday.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and warm, scattered showers and thunderstorms after 3 a.m. (30% chance). LOW: 70°
THURSDAY: Midday thunderstorms (80% chance), scattered afternoon/evening thunderstorms (40% chance). HIGH: 78°
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers (mainly south) (30% chance). HIGH: 70°
