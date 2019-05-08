Heuser Hearing students design Kendra Scott bracelet for fundraiser

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Since Kendra Scott opened a store at Oxmoor Mall the jewelry maker has made it a priority to give back.
Tuesday, students at the Heuser Hearing and Language Academy got to help with that mission.
They got to design a bracelet that will help fundraise for the academy.
“They brought along the different elements of the jewelry, some stones and charms and the children are going to actually pick out what they like,” Shannon Kisselbaugh, the school’s director of philanthropy, explained. “That will be the bracelet that we give to the community and make available.”
Each bracelet will cost $80 and will be available at Heuser’s Sound Beginnings breakfast on Wednesday, May 22, hosted by WAVE 3 News anchor Shannon Cogan.
