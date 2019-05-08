Horse racing safety experts say Derby decision was the right call

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Horse racing safety experts speaking Wednesday at the Louisville Forum agreed stewards made the right call in the Kentucky Derby.
22 minutes of deliberations resulted in the disqualification of Maximum Security after crossing the finish line first.
“First of all I feel like in my opinion it was 100 percent the right decision,” NBC analyst and former jockey Donna Barton Brothers said. “They said that when you turn for home it’s like you hit a wall of noise. And Maximum Security definitely looked like he hit a wall of something.”
The forum panel was assembled to discuss heightened public interest in safety issues in thoroughbred racing following a spate of fatal horse injuries at California’s Santa Anita track.
“That’s the time where awareness happens,” Steve Koch, Executive Director of the National Thoroughbred Racing Association Safety and Integrity Alliance said, “Where horsemen, regulators, racetrack operators are renewing their thought process. What are the next important things we can do to get better?”
Topics ranged from jockey concussions to the treatment of horses with Lasix, a drug used to reduce bleeding.
Churchill Downs and other tracks propose to restrict the use of the drug to 24 hours prior to a race.
If approved, that could go into effect in two years.
There is a move underway in Congress to pass the Horseracing Integrity Act, legislation that would establish uniform national safety standards.
“Probably 95 percent of the industry has opposed that bill,” National Horsemen’s Benevolent & Protective Association CEO Eric Hamelback said. “The biggest problem that most of us see with the bill is the economics. There’s never been an economic proposal given to the industry to show how this is going to be funded.”
